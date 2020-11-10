Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after buying an additional 279,854 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 249,534 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 586.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,330,000 after purchasing an additional 117,182 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.37.

Shares of STZ opened at $200.75 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

