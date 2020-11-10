Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

