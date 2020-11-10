Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $436.45 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total value of $2,443,227.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 11,440 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.90, for a total transaction of $5,398,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 742,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,580 shares of company stock valued at $73,074,158 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

