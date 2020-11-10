Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 40.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 187.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

