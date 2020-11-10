Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,644,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Abiomed by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD opened at $279.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.42. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.90.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.40.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

