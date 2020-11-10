Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 135.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $235.00 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

