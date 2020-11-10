Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 28,158 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of 2U worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in 2U by 692.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 18,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.92. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

