Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 2,024 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.99 and its 200 day moving average is $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock worth $13,581,812 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.