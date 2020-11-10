GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Reaches $13,399.42

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. GenesisX has a market cap of $13,399.42 and $138.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,914,201 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.