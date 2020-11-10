FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 4,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 15.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 18.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 20.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

