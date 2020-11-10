Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,355 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Fortinet by 1,004.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 758,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,070,000 after purchasing an additional 689,511 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Fortinet by 50.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,669,000 after purchasing an additional 397,028 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fortinet by 111.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,780,000 after purchasing an additional 378,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 2,512.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 292,777 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $337,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,537.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,962 shares of company stock worth $6,337,388 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $117.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.53. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

