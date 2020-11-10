First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Stake Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $55.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

