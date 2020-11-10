Financial Survey: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Ventas pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Ventas and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 10.49% 3.88% 1.64% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -70.69% 15.33% 1.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ventas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ventas and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.87 billion 4.51 $433.02 million $3.85 12.17 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $73.34 million 2.31 -$42.79 million $2.01 4.94

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ventas and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 5 9 2 0 1.81 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ventas currently has a consensus price target of $40.47, suggesting a potential downside of 13.63%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 27.27%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Ventas.

Summary

Ventas beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to Ventas or the Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

