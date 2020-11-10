Financial Review: The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) versus HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:HCCH)

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:HCCH) and The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of The Peck shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of The Peck shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HL Acquisitions and The Peck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A The Peck 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HL Acquisitions and The Peck’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisitions N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A The Peck $28.22 million 1.52 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

HL Acquisitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Peck.

Risk & Volatility

HL Acquisitions has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Peck has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HL Acquisitions and The Peck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisitions N/A -4.04% -0.36% The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00%

Summary

HL Acquisitions beats The Peck on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

HL Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

The Peck Company Profile

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

