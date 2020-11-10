Financial Contrast: MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) vs. XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

MVP has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MVP and XPO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics $16.65 billion 0.54 $419.00 million $4.03 24.64

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than MVP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MVP and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVP N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics 0.82% 9.11% 1.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MVP and XPO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVP 0 0 0 0 N/A XPO Logistics 0 3 13 0 2.81

XPO Logistics has a consensus target price of $98.76, indicating a potential downside of 0.54%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than MVP.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats MVP on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVP

MVP Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, order personalization, cold chain solutions, reverse logistics, packaging and labeling, and factory and aftermarket support. This segment also offers engineered and customized solutions, and supply chain optimization services, including automation and predictive volume flow management solutions. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, technology, aerospace, wireless, manufacturing and other industrial, chemical, agribusiness, life sciences, healthcare, and consumer packaged goods. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

