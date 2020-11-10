Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

