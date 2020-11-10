Fernwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

