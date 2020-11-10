Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a PE ratio of -229.98, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

