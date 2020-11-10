Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at $762,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.01. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $794.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.