Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $794.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.