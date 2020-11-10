Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Facebook by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 948,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $248,422,000 after buying an additional 208,406 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 137.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 307,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,196,000 after buying an additional 177,771 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 116,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,637,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,507 shares of company stock worth $13,581,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

