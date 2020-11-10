Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Facebook by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,623 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 948,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $248,422,000 after buying an additional 208,406 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 137.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 307,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,196,000 after buying an additional 177,771 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 116,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,637,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.01.
In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,507 shares of company stock worth $13,581,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.
Facebook Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.