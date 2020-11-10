Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 948,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 4.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $248,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Facebook by 8.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 8.2% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,507 shares of company stock worth $13,581,812. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $794.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.99 and a 200-day moving average of $247.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

