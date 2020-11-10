Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock worth $13,581,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

