Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Down 8.1%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,844,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 339,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 1,068.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223,604 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 17.94% of Evogene worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

