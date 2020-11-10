Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $87,450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,188,000 after purchasing an additional 101,205 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 63.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 202,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS opened at $254.45 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.12 and its 200-day moving average is $224.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.29.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.