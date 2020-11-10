Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Decreased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after acquiring an additional 101,205 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 202,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after acquiring an additional 77,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,556,000 after buying an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $254.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.94. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESS. ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.29.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

