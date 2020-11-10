Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Trading Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) fell 6.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $740.54 and last traded at $743.21. 852,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 486,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $794.39.

Specifically, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total transaction of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total transaction of $902,717.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,355 shares of company stock worth $12,088,624. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $736.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

