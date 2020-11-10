Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,440,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,150,000 after buying an additional 5,163,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,750,000 after buying an additional 2,836,339 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,629,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,779,000 after buying an additional 1,994,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.16.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

