Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,740 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 30,073 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,382 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $355,133,000 after purchasing an additional 284,703 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,984.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,809 shares of company stock worth $73,149,749. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.99. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.26.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.