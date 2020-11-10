Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.41. 940,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 416,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIGR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $275.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.