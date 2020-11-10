Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $93,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $131,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $140,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $339,000. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVN opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

