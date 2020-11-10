DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,274,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after buying an additional 842,966 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 62.6% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 725,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 279,511 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 124,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KTF opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

