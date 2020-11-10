DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.18 ($42.57).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

Shares of DWS opened at €34.00 ($40.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12 month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.62.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.