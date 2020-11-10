Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.