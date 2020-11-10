DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Holdings Lessened by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,444 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,952,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,112,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,846,000. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,382,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $42.62.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

