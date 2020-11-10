Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 514.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

