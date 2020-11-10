CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Shares of CVS opened at $67.53 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

