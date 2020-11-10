Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,548.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,485.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

