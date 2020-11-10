Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 8,423 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

