Critical Review: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Clearway Energy pays out -1,250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Clearway Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 3.67 $10.00 million N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 5.70 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -293.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -1.22% -0.23% -0.11% Clearway Energy 4.56% 2.42% 0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Clearway Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 11 2 0 2.15 Clearway Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus price target of $56.97, indicating a potential downside of 4.61%. Clearway Energy has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.13%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

