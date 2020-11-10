Critical Contrast: CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) versus Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) and Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CUR Media and Saga Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUR Media N/A N/A N/A Saga Communications 3.72% 3.48% 2.67%

This is a summary of current ratings for CUR Media and Saga Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CUR Media and Saga Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUR Media N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A Saga Communications $123.07 million 0.94 $13.28 million N/A N/A

Saga Communications has higher revenue and earnings than CUR Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of CUR Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Saga Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CUR Media has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saga Communications beats CUR Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CUR Media

CÜR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÜR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÜR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk. As of February 29, 2020, it owned seventy-nine FM, thirty-four AM radio stations, and seventy-seven metro signals serving twenty-seven markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

