Critical Comparison: SBI (SBHGF) & The Competition

SBI (OTCMKTS: SBHGF) is one of 49 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SBI to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SBI has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI’s competitors have a beta of -0.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of SBI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBI and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $3.39 billion $344.88 million 18.91 SBI Competitors $5.06 billion $751.62 million 39.63

SBI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SBI. SBI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI N/A N/A N/A SBI Competitors -6.50% -18.82% -0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SBI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 1 0 3.00 SBI Competitors 466 1276 1316 73 2.32

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 11.31%. Given SBI’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

SBI competitors beat SBI on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services. The Asset Management Business segment provides private equity, venture capital fund management, M&A advisory, savings bank, online securities, commercial banking, investment advisory and management, fintech support, and rating information services; real estate secured loans; and rent guarantees for rental housing, as well as generates power using renewable energy. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops and distributes pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics; and researches and develops antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicines in the field of cancer and immunology. The company also offers investment advisory services on crypto-asset funds; operates a fund-raising platform; acquires securities; operates as a crypto-asset broker; develops, manufactures, and sells crypto-asset mining systems; operates and develops cybersecurity systems; provides blockchain platform; invests in real estate properties; and offers healthcare services, as well as engages in the mining of digital assets. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

