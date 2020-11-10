Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Down 7.8%

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.36 and last traded at $65.36. Approximately 1,434,242 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,405,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.91.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cree during the third quarter valued at $224,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cree during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cree by 5.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Cree by 1.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,193 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

