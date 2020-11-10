Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) vs. The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) Head-To-Head Survey

The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Ziegler Companies and Cowen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cowen 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cowen has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.67%. Given Cowen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A Cowen 9.49% 21.67% 4.19%

Risk and Volatility

The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Cowen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cowen $1.05 billion 0.56 $24.63 million $2.21 10.09

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cowen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cowen beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Ziegler Companies Company Profile

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients, as well as offers a suite of prime brokerage, cross-asset trading, securities finance, global execution, clearing, and commission management services. In addition, the company provides research content and coverage. Further, it offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients. Additionally, the company is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. Cowen Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

