Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Reaches $22.62 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Cortex has a market cap of $22.62 million and $5.44 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0905 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

