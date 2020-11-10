Contrasting Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) & Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) and Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wal-Mart de México shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Wal-Mart de México’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.06 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Wal-Mart de México $33.37 billion 1.37 $1.97 billion $1.13 23.25

Wal-Mart de México has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Wal-Mart de México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88% Wal-Mart de México 4.91% 20.34% 9.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tuesday Morning and Wal-Mart de México, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A Wal-Mart de México 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wal-Mart de México has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wal-Mart de México beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores. The company also operates 540 Despensa Familiar and PalÃ­ discount stores; 97 Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La UniÃ³n, and MÃ¡s x Menos supermarkets; 143 Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi PalÃ­ stores; and 31 Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Walmart Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.