Contrasting Nextera Enterprises (OTCMKTS:NXRA) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Nextera Enterprises (OTCMKTS:NXRA) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Nextera Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Nextera Enterprises has a beta of -13.5, indicating that its share price is 1,450% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextera Enterprises and Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care $2.14 billion 0.78 -$372.20 million $3.48 8.78

Nextera Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edgewell Personal Care.

Profitability

This table compares Nextera Enterprises and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care 4.39% 12.13% 4.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nextera Enterprises and Edgewell Personal Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgewell Personal Care 1 4 3 1 2.44

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus target price of $38.88, indicating a potential upside of 27.25%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Nextera Enterprises.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Nextera Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextera Enterprises Company Profile

Nextera Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, W Lab Acquisition Corp., develops and markets consumer products that offer solutions to niche personal care needs. It offers cosmetic remedies for spider veins, dark circles, blotchy skin, bruises, stretch marks, sun spots, at home microdermabrasion kit, and deep facial lines under the Vita-K Solution brand. The company, under the DermaFreeze365 brand, offers instant line relaxing formula as an anti-line and wrinkle cream for the face, neck and chest, and lip areas; and offers two anti-aging compounds: Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid, a new ingredient in modern skin care technology, and BioxiLift, which produces a cumulative reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also offers Ellin LaVar Textures brand products to address the health and condition of hair and scalp, including OptiMoist Shampoo, SatinSoft Conditioner, LiquidGlass, PenetratingBalm, ReconstructMasque, ThermMist, NourishOil, DetangleMist, LiquidMotion, InstantShine, ScalpRx, and NaturalControl. In addition, the company offers dry shampoo product in an aerosol spray formulation under the Psssssst brand; and a recipe for ageless skin under the Skin Appetit brand. It also markets its products at retail under the Heavy Duty, 40 Carrots, Virtual Laser, Stoppers-4, Bath Lounge, Vita-C2, Firminol-10, and TurboShave brands. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains through a team of internal sales managers, as well as a sales force of independent sales representatives. Its customers include chain drugstores, mass volume retailers, national mass merchandisers, and grocery chains. Nextera Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Panorama City, California.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

