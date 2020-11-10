Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 64.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 12.5% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 40.3% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

