Comparing Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wrap Technologies and American Outdoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.47%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -493.98% -42.45% -40.03% American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wrap Technologies and American Outdoor Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $700,000.00 317.36 -$8.32 million ($0.29) -20.59 American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Outdoor Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wrap Technologies.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Wrap Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

