Comparing Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Target Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality -0.27% 5.20% 1.10%

88.9% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Target Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.6% of Target Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Norwegian Cruise Line and Target Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 1 9 7 0 2.35 Target Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus price target of $21.86, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Target Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality $321.10 million 0.45 $6.24 million $0.48 2.96

Target Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites. The company owns and operates 26 communities in the Permian and Bakken Basins. It serves investment grade oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure companies, and U.S. government and government contractors. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.